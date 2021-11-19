Bradley Scott Salzetti, 34, was sentenced to probation in an assault case on Monday after Cache County prosecutors, defense counsel, the judge and the victim lauded him for his progress in treatment.
Salzetti pleaded guilty in October to one count of class-B assault, amended from a second-degree felony, and an additional misdemeanor while the remaining charges were dismissed. The charges were initially filed in May of 2020.
During the time set for sentencing, defense attorney Shannon Demler told the court Salzetti had made “very, very positive steps” in treatment and had “made a lot of progress.”
“I feel terrible about what I did,” Salzetti told the court, requesting that he serve no additional jail time. “Jail, to me, is depression.”
The victim in the case told the court Salzetti’s strides forward turned a “extremely scary” event into an “amazing experience.” Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray said Salzetti’s case was novel because he had done more to better the situation than any defendant he’d prosecuted.
“It’s actually quite commendable,” Murray told the court.
Judge Angela Fonnesbeck imposed a probationary sentence with no additional jail time acknowledging the case was “very unique,” while also admonishing Salzetti.
“This can never happen again,” Fonnesbeck said.
Arthur Bryar Robinson, 26, had one of his two pending sexual assault cases set for a four-day jury trial on Monday.
Robinson faces two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree forcible sodomy, and two counts of second-degree forcible sexual abuse in the case. The trial was set to begin on Feb. 1 and was given priority over other cases that may be scheduled for trial on the same date because Robinson has been held in custody since October 2020.
In a second case, Robison faces two first-degree counts of object rape and two first-degree counts of forcible sodomy.
Robinson is set to appear in court again on Jan. 10 for pretrial conferences in both cases.
Daniel Garibai Garcia, 20, was set to appear for a preliminary hearing for charges of assaulting a deputy at the Cache County Jail; the hearing to determine probable cause for the charges was slated for Nov. 29.
Garcia faces two counts of third-degree assault by prisoner and one additional misdemeanor for an event alleged to have occurred on Oct. 8. An affidavit filed with the court alleges Garcia punched a deputy in the face at the Cache County Jail, resulting in bruising and a chipped tooth.
Garcia is being held in the jail as part of a 10-years-to-life sentence for aggravated murder in 2017.
Caleb Miles Marble, 40, pleaded guilty to a single count of second-degree child abuse and an additional misdemeanor on Monday, according to court records.
As part of a plea agreement, court records show an identical second-degree felony and another misdemeanor were dismissed.
An affidavit filed with the court states Logan City Police officers received a video of Marble slapping a 3-year-old in the face and later striking the child with a closed fist.
Marble is currently being held in the Cache County Jail and is set to be sentenced on Dec. 20.