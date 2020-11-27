Brendan Snider, 18, appeared in 1st District Court on Monday; a preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 4.
Snider has been charged with one count of first-degree felony rape for an incident alleged to have happened in August.
Documents filed with the court state Snider sexually assaulted a woman on a camping trip. Deputies wrote alcohol consumption and matters of consent are involved in the incident. Snider allegedly admitted to the assault via text message when confronted by an acquaintance, deputies wrote, but told officers sex with the alleged victim was consensual and told the acquaintance otherwise because that’s “what they wanted to hear.”
Iosefa Isaako, 31, was arraigned in 1st District Court on Monday on second-degree theft and burglary charges.
An arrest warrant affidavit states Isaako took a car from a friend’s home in Providence. Police wrote Isaako drove the stolen vehicle to Ogden, where he was arrested and the vehicle impounded.
Isaako has a prior conviction of stealing the same vehicle months before his most recent case. Isaako was charged with third-degree theft in February and sentenced to 36 months of probation on April 14.
Isaako is set to appear for a motion for detention hearing on Nov. 30.
Brian Blaine Olsen, 55, was scheduled to appear for a 1st District court initial appearance on Monday, but bailiffs at the jail told the court Olsen “refused” to appear before the court.
Olsen has been charged with third-degree possession or use of a controlled substance and four additional misdemeanors.
Documents filed with the court state officers made contact with Olsen at a Hyrum convenience store in regard to a burglary case — it’s alleged Olsen broke into a home and stole $100 in dimes and a necklace — and controlled substances were found on his person. Deputies wrote Olsen has also made threats to kill the alleged victims in the case.
Olsen has not been charged for the alleged burglary. He is set to appear before the court on Dec. 7.