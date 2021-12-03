Lonnie Kent Nyman, 47, was sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty in November to three second-degree felonies for the misuse of pre-need funeral funds.
Nyman’s sentencing was in accordance with a stipulated plea agreement which, according to Judge Angela Fonnesbeck, effectively bound the parties and the court. During the hearing it was indicated Nyman would pay a minimum restitution of around $352,000, and $270,000 was set to be paid immediately.
A restitution hearing was set to take place in January.
Fonnesbeck read five victim impact statements, and other victims addressed the court. Some expressed feelings of betrayal, while others said they were frustrated by the agreement. One victim said she was grateful for the prosecution, and the incident caused undue stress on her family.
Fonnesbeck imposed a suspended prison sentence of 1-15 years in the Utah State Prison and one year in jail with credit for time served, in addition to monthly restitution payments and probation.
“What you have taken is more than money,” Fonnesbeck said, adding that while the victims would likely not be made whole emotionally, being made financially whole was paramount.
Belan Benjamin, 26, and Janofor Benjamin, 19, both had their cases continued on Monday due to a lack of Marshallese-to-English interpretive services during their hearings.
Both men are currently being held in the Cache County Jail. Belan faces a third-degree count of driving under the influence in addition to other misdemeanors. Janofor faces a second-degree count of burglary and one count of class-B criminal mischief.
During the Benjamins' hearings on Monday, Judge Brandon Maynard said requests had been submitted through the administrative office of the courts, but they were having problems getting an interpreter.
Defense attorney Joe Saxton, who represents both men, said the issue boils down to a shortage of court-qualified interpreters. According to Saxton, interpreters undergo a formal process of being sworn in as well as demonstrating language proficiency. Saxton said he’s been unable to communicate with his clients and that the issue of unavailable interpretive services has occurred before.
“We can't even talk to them about why they're in jail, because we can't get an interpreter to come to court,” Saxton said. “That's a big deal. That is infringing on someone's liberties without giving them due process of them at least even knowing why they're being held. And so it's something that's got to be addressed quickly.”
Both men are set to appear in court again on Dec. 6.
Hunter Alan Smith, 33, was charged on Wednesday with one count of third-degree threat against a judge, board member or family member.
An affidavit filed with the court states Smith made expletive-laden threats to kill a judge during a phone call recorded at the Cache County Jail.
Smith made his initial appearance for the charge on Wednesday, where his cases were transferred to another judge in the 1st District Court.
Smith is currently being held in jail on a separate case involving one count of second-degree obstructing justice and three counts of third-degree purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person.
Ethan Allan Fischer, 40, waived his preliminary hearing and pleaded guilty to third-degree retail theft on Monday.
Cache County prosecutor Tony Baird told the court Fischer failed to pay for a Christmas tree from a local retail establishment. While Fischer was cooperative with law enforcement and offered to pay for the tree, Baird said “that was not an option at that point.” Baird indicated Fischer had previous theft and burglary convictions.
Fischer was granted release from jail pending sentencing, which is slated for Jan. 3.