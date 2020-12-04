Michael Brent Powell, 23, was sentenced to 364 days in jail and 36 months of probation for assaulting health care workers.
In October, Powell pleaded guilty to third-degree aggravated assault and class-A assault or threat of violence on a health care provider.
Powell apologized for the incident and spoke to the court about a period of severe depression and substance use leading up to the incident.
“When this happened, I was in a low place,” Powell said.
According to documents filed with the court, Powell attempted to stab a security guard and threatened to stab a nurse in the emergency room of a local hospital. Police wrote Powell was resisting evaluations in the ER when he produced a knife from his right pocket and “lunged” at the security guard.
“As they began trying to get the knife from his hand, Michael resisted them,” police wrote. “Even after taking the knife from Michael, he was still making threats to stab the nurse he initially threatened.”
Dexter Kimball Dayley, 29, appeared in 1st District Court on Monday via video conference call from the Cache County Jail; defense counsel indicated a resolution was likely next week.
Dayley faces 15 second-degree felonies: five counts of enticing a minor and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Oct. 28.
Defense attorney Mike McGinnis told the court two resolutions have been proposed to Dayley, who has been taking time to consider which path to take. McGinnis said the case will likely be resolved on Dec. 7 when Dayley next appears in court.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, an FBI tip submitted to deputies alleged Dayley was engaging in sexual activity online with underage girls — specifically, “a 16 year old girl who was posing as a 13 year old girl.”
Contact was made with Dayley and a warrant was executed on his phone, deputies wrote, where more than 10 explicit photos of a 13-year-old were found. Deputies wrote more than 20 “sexual in nature” conversations with underage children were also discovered.
He is currently being held in the Cache County Jail.
Jamaal Anthony Evans, 21, will wait well into the new year for a jury trial.
In 2018, Evans was charged in 1st District Court with two first-degree felonies: rape and forcible sodomy. A jury trial in the case was originally set to begin on March 27, 2019. After various continuances, the trial was pushed out roughly a year and has since been struck from the court’s calendar as a result of COVID-19 restrictions on Utah courts.
During Evans’ appearance before the court on Monday, Judge Brandon Maynard continued the case an additional 60 days to see where the court stands in regard to scheduling jury trials in the midst of a pandemic.
Evans is set to appear before the court on Jan. 25 for a status conference.
Yvonne Nicole Lantry, 37, was set to appear for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 6 during her 1st District Court appearance this week.
Lantry has been charged with first-degree sodomy on a child for an incident alleged to have happened in 2016. According to an affidavit filed with the court, North Park Police officers allege an intoxicated Lantry “instructed” a four-year-old to perform oral sex. Police wrote the abuse stopped nearly three minutes later when Lantry “passed out.”