Luis Eduardo Silva, 20, pleaded guilty to an amended count of class-A riot for his role in an altercation that resulted in a minor being stabbed at Willow Park.
Cache County prosecutor Andrew Crane told the court Silva set up a date, time and location for a fight. The fight occurred, Crane said, and a minor was stabbed over five times.
According to Logan City Police, the incident occurred on Oct. 6 near the batting cages at Willow Park and another minor was later arrested in connection with the actual stabbing. The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is recovering.
Silva is set to be sentenced on Dec. 22.
Ethan Allen Fischer, 40, made his initial appearance in 1st District Court on a third-degree retail theft charge on Wednesday.
He was ordered to be held without bail after Cache County prosecutors argued Fischer is alleged to have committed a felony while on felony probation for similar crimes.
An affidavit filed with the court states Fischer stole a $179 Christmas tree from a Cache Valley Walmart. A Logan City Police Department officer wrote Fischer was stopped by loss prevention at the store and then contacted by police. Fischer told police he picked up a prescription and forgot to pay for the tree.
“I asked Ethan why he had not paid for the tree at the pharmacy,” police wrote. “Ethan stated he did not know he could.”
Police wrote Fischer had “an extensive history of theft” and is currently on probation for similar crimes. Court records show Fischer pleaded guilty but mentally ill to third-degree burglary and two counts of third-degree theft, and two other misdemeanor theft cases were dismissed in September as part of a plea agreement.
Brett Derrick Smith, 38, appeared in 1st District Court on Monday for his felony burglary and assault case; a preliminary hearing was set for Dec. 20.
Defense attorney Wayne Caldwell told the court the preliminary hearing had been postponed because the alleged victim in the case had recently died. Caldwell and prosecutors agreed the alleged victim’s death had been the result of “natural causes” and was not related to the alleged assault by Smith.
Smith faces single counts of first-degree aggravated burglary, third-degree aggravated assault and four additional misdemeanors for an assault alleged to have occurred on the Fourth of July. It’s alleged Smith unlawfully entered the alleged victim’s home and struck him with fists; police wrote in an affidavit the alleged victim sustained bruises, swelling and two broken ribs.
Jessie Angel Oliva, 24, appeared in 1st District Court on Wednesday in a felony vehicle theft case.
During the appearance, defense counsel told the court Oliva was expected to enter a plea, and a further hearing was set for December.
Oliva faces one count of second-degree theft, third-degree failure to stop or respond at the command of police and three misdemeanors.
Logan City Police officers allege Oliva stole a vehicle from a gas station and then later evaded police on June 12. An affidavit filed with the court states the owner of the vehicle left his truck running and unlocked while parked outside of a convenience store. The owner went inside the store, police wrote, and Oliva entered the vehicle and “drove off.”
While interviewing the victim at the store, according to the affidavit, the allegedly stolen pickup was driven past officers, who pursued the vehicle. Oliva piloted the truck into an apartment complex and fled on foot, police wrote. He was later taken into custody.