Robert Reynolds Gerber, 50, was arraigned in 1st District Court on Thursday; he faces one count of third-degree aggravated assault and an additional misdemeanor.
A probable cause affidavit filed with the court states Gerber attempted to stab a man with a screwdriver in a Logan grocery store. The alleged victim told police Gerber waved him over to talk, then began yelling at him. When the alleged victim turned to leave, he told police Gerber brandished a screwdriver.
“(Gerber) tries to stab the victim several times with the screwdriver,” police wrote. “The victim grabs a gallon of milk to defend himself.”
Gerber was ordered to be released on his own recognizance. He is set to appear before the court on Nov. 16.
Alejandro Gutierrez, 47, appeared in 1st District Court on Monday for child sexual abuse charges.
Defense attorney Shannon Demler asked the court for a continuance due to new prosecutors taking over the case; former prosecutor Spencer Walsh was recently appointed as a judge in the 1st District and is currently presiding in Box Elder County.
Demler told the court a resolution in the case was likely and Gutierrez was set to appear again on Nov. 16.
Gutierrez faces six first-degree felonies: one count of sodomy on a child and five counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child. The charges were filed in April 2011 and Gutierrez had been at large until arrested in March 2020. According to documents filed with the court, it was speculated that Gutierrez fled to Mexico when people came forward regarding alleged incidents of abuse.
Otto Duehart Kennedy, 63, appeared in 1st District Court on Monday; a preliminary hearing to determine probable cause in the case was set for Dec. 1.
Kennedy faces seven counts of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child in connection to incidents nearly a decade ago. Kennedy was convicted of sexually abusing a 2-year-old in Idaho and was recently released from prison.
Kennedy is currently being held in the Cache County Jail on a no-bail status.
Gavin Absolom Sayad-Lowe, 23, appeared in 1st District Court on Monday on charges of assaulting and evading police.
During his appearance, defense counsel told the court there was no resolution in the case and a preliminary hearing to determine probable cause was set for Nov. 19.
An affidavit filed with the court states police captured and handcuffed Sayad-Lowe, saw no injuries after deploying a K9 and placed him into a patrol car. Police wrote Sayad-Lowe kicked a back-passenger door window and also kicked at police when they tried to apply “a hobble on his feet.” Sayad-Lowe allegedly continued resisting while he was placed and held on the ground. Afterwards, a cut was observed on Sayad-Lowe’s face.
Though “conscious and breathing,” police wrote Sayad-Lowe stopped talking and was unresponsive to officers and transported to a local hospital. At the hospital, Sayad-Lowe was unresponsive with medical staff, but then began kicking and attempting to leave the hospital bed.
During the incident, police wrote Sayad-Lowe spit on an officer, though he eventually calmed and received stitches for the facial injury.