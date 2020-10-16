Michael Sao, 30, was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for a stabbing incident that took place four years ago.
Sao pleaded guilty on Sept. 1 to one count of third-degree aggravated assault — amended from a second-degree felony — and third-degree obstructing justice. During Sao's appearance on Tuesday, Judge Royal Hansen ordered Sao to serve an indeterminate term of zero to five years in the Utah State Prison.
“I’m hoping we can move forward,” Hansen told Sao during the hearing. “I’m hoping it’s a new beginning.”
Cache County prosecutors told the court Sao was involved with a stabbing in Providence where a victim was “slashed and stabbed” with a knife several times, sustaining “serious, serious injury.” Prosecutors told the court the victim received cuts to his face and puncture wounds to his back and face.
Defense counsel told the court Sao was involved in the altercation but was not responsible for the stabbing.
Rex E. Cook, 88, was ordered to undergo additional competency evaluations during his hearing in 1st District Court on Thursday.
Cook faces two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child. The charges were filed in September 2019. It’s alleged Cook sexually abused two victims nearly two decades ago.
During the hearing on Thursday, a clinical social worker provided testimony to the court that Cook was incompetent to stand trial due to “encroaching dementia” and other cognitive issues. According to the social worker’s testimony, Cook struggled with recalling events and could not remember the alleged assaults; encroaching dementia, he said, was a “one way street,” that couldn’t be reversed.
Though acknowledging the results would remain the same, Cache County prosecutors asked Cook to be further evaluated by medical doctors, citing dignity of the alleged victims and justice in the case. Judge Brian Cannell ordered Cook be evaluated by the Utah Department of Human Services.
A status conference was set for Dec. 14.
Yvonne Nicole Lantry, 37, made her initial appearance in 1st District Court on Tuesday; she’s been charged with one count of first-degree sodomy on a child.
An arrest warrant affidavit filed with the court states an intoxicated Lantry instructed a 4-year-old to perform oral sex. North Park Police officers wrote the alleged victim said the incident lasted nearly three minutes until Lantry “passed out.”
A warrant for Lantry’s arrest was issued in September, but was recalled at the request of defense counsel.
Lantry was set to appear for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 30.
Joshua Tyler Kendrick, 32, was arraigned in 1st District Court on Tuesday. Kendrick has been charged with 10 counts of third-degree aggravated assault and four additional misdemeanors.
North Park Police officers allege Kendrick strangled and bit an alleged victim on several occasions. Police wrote in an affidavit filed with the court that the alleged victim was contacted at a local hospital and had injuries consistent with the allegations.
Kendrick was arrested on Oct. 10 and was later released on $5,000 bail.