Michael Brent Powell, 23, pleaded guilty to assaulting health care providers on Monday.
Powell was charged with third-degree aggravated assault and class-A assault on a health care provider for an incident on Sept. 3. Documents filed with the court state Powell tried to stab a security guard and threatened a health care worker upon being brought to the hospital for treatment.
“Michael began telling one of the nurses he was going to stab her,” police wrote. “Michael then produced a knife in his right hand and lunged at the security guard with the knife.”
Defense attorney Michael McGinnis told the court Powell had no recollection of the assault. As part of a plea deal, McGinnis said prosecutors will recommend a year in jail in lieu of a prison sentence.
Powell was scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 30.
Steven Matthew Bemis, 41, appeared in 1st District Court on Wednesday via video conference call from the Utah State Prison. During the hearing, Bemis entered a plea of not guilty and waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
Defense attorney Mike McGinnis told the court prosecutors offered a deal to Bemis, and more time was needed to consider the resolution.
Bemis is accused of the “smash and grab” of a vehicle where a victim’s wallet, containing six financial cards, was stolen. Police alleged the stolen cards were being used at a local car wash shortly after the burglary and $100 was sent to a woman via a financial app.
Bemis faces six third-degree counts of unlawful acquisition of a financial card and 10 additional misdemeanors.
Bemis was set to appear before the court on Nov. 16.
Caden Rodney Peterson, 28, appeared in 1st District Court on Tuesday for first-degree aggravated kidnapping, second-degree aggravated assault and third-degree domestic violence in the presence of a child.
During the appearance, defense attorney Joseph Saxton told the court a resolution was possible and the prosecutors had offered a plea deal.
Peterson was set to appear before the court on Oct. 27.
It’s alleged Peterson assaulted and restrained a woman with zip ties. Documents filed with the court state the alleged victim has since recanted a significant portion of the account initially told to the police.
Hugo Miramontes, 18, was arraigned on two new cases filed with the 1st District Court on Monday.
Miramontes has been charged with second-degree theft and, in a separate case, four misdemeanors. He also faces a pending second-degree robbery case filed in July.
An affidavit filed with the court states Miramontes stole a vehicle during the early morning hours of Oct. 15 and returned it that night. Deputies wrote Miramontes didn’t have permission to take the vehicle but apologized for taking it.
Miramontes is set to appear for continued initial appearance on Oct. 26