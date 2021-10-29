Kaden Jay Strong, 25, was sentenced to 105 days in the Cache County Jail for two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
On Monday, during the time set for sentencing, defense attorney Ronald Yengich told the court Strong had been involved in treatment, had sound family support and his case didn’t involve any physical sexual abuse of children. It was indicated Strong was in a “treatable category,” and that jail wasn’t necessary.
Strong apologized to the court and expressed remorse for his behavior.
Cache County prosecutor Griffin Hazard said while he was glad to hear of Strong’s treatment and familial support, there was concern over the facts of the case. Hazard said Strong actively sought out sexually explicit material of children and on some occasions presented himself as a teenager to obtain it.
While Hazard said defense counsel’s characterization of the incidents was “offensive,” Yengich objected, stating that Strong was remorseful and wasn’t getting a “gold star” for his actions.
“He feels like he did victimize children,” Yengich said, “though he didn’t touch them.”
Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered Strong to report to the jail by Nov. 1 and allowed for work and counseling release in accordance with jail policy.
David Matthew Thomas Russell, 23, was set to appear for a preliminary hearing for child sexual abuse offenses alleged to have occurred in Cache County.
Russell faces four counts in the 1st District Court: one count of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child and three counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a child.
During his appearance on Monday, Russell appeared in court via Webex video conference from the Utah State Prison where he is serving a sentence for similar offenses.
The in-person preliminary hearing was set for Nov. 15.
Sir Anthony Dwayne Mure, 35, made his initial appearance in 1st District Court on Wednesday for charges of child sexual abuse.
Mure faces four counts of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child, two counts of third-degree dealing in materials harmful to a minor and two counts of class-A lewdness involving a child for incidents alleged in 2014. Charges were filed in September.
Mure was set to appear in court again on Nov. 24.
Den Ward, 40, appeared in 1st District Court on Monday. He faces 39 third-degree felonies: 38 counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person and one count of violation of a protective order.
An affidavit filed with the court states Cache County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating an incident in Richmond when two children reported Ward had multiple firearms. Deputies wrote Ward was said to have possessed several “pistols and automatic rifles” as well as “sniper rifles.” Deputies wrote Ward is a respondent on a protective order that prohibits the ownership of weapons.
“The Cache Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at this residence,” deputies wrote, adding “38 firearms were located where Den had access to them along with thousands of rounds of ammunition.”
During Ward’s appearance, an alleged victim expressed concern to the court regarding Ward’s release from jail. Ward was instructed by the court to abide by the conditions of the protective order and have no weapons in his possession.
He was set to appear before the court again on Nov. 22.