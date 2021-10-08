David Matthew Thomas Russell, 23, made his initial appearance in 1st District Court on Monday on child sexual abuse charges.
Russell faces one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and three counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a child. Court records indicate the incidents of abuse occurred in Cache County in 2016.
Russell appeared in court via video conference call from the Utah State Prison, where he is currently serving a sentence on a similar charge. In 2017, a then-18-year-old Russell pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree sexual abuse of a child in the 3rd District Court. Court records show he was sentenced to an indeterminate term of 1-15 years in prison.
On Monday, Russell was declared indigent and appointed a public defender. He was set to appear in court again on Oct. 25.
Janofor Benjamin, 19, had his continued initial appearance pushed out two weeks after an interpreter was not available.
Benjamin faces one count of second-degree burglary and one count of class-B criminal mischief after police allege he broke into a home in January. Police allege blood found at the scene of the crime linked Benjamin to the burglary after he was arrested for other crimes.
Benjamin made his initial appearance for his latest case on Sept. 29. At the time, a Marshallese interpreter was not present and the judge acknowledged some of the information may need to be revisited at the next hearing because Benjamin doesn’t speak English. On Monday, his case was continued until Oct. 18 for the same reason.
Benjamin has been appointed a public defender who has represented him in prior cases. He is currently being held in the Cache County Jail on $12,000 bail.
Byron Thad Haderlie, 51, was set to appear for a jury trial for sexual assault charges.
Haderlie faces four felonies in the 1st District Court: first-degree object rape, second-degree forcible sexual abuse, third-degree distribution of an intimate image and third-degree surreptitious administering of a substance.
During his video conference court appearance, Haderlie’s case was set for trial in June 2022. A final pretrial was set for May 25.
Haderlie is currently a Utah State Prison inmate serving a sentence for protective order violations as well as a third-degree attempted forcible sexual abuse, to which he plead no contest.
Devon Scott Thornock, 40, was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 364 days credit for time served in a felony-turned-misdemeanor assault case.
Thornock was initially charged with second-degree assault and an infraction after Cache County prosecutors alleged he struck a man in the head, causing serious injuries. During the preliminary hearing, prosecutors provided medical information detailing the damage done. The victim told the court he believed he had been struck by an object, however, he did not see who hit him or with what. The charges were then amended as part of a plea agreement.
During his appearance on Monday, Thornock declined to address the court further.
“I kind of feel like I can only mess things up,” Thornock said. “I feel like I’m having a way better day than that last guy.”
Prosecutors agreed with the sentencing recommendation and requested around $9,000 in restitution. Judge Brandon Maynard imposed the sentence and the case was closed.
“I want you guys to know, (public defender) Joe Saxton does a great job,” Thornock said.