Dwight Hooker, 30, was charged in 1st District Court this week with one count of first-degree forcible sodomy.
Court records show Hooker made his initial appearance for the charge on Wednesday and was ordered to be held in the Cache County Jail without bail.
An affidavit filed with the court states Smithfield Police Department officers were given information that Hooker had received sexually explicit images of an underage female and “these photos lead to Dwight having a sexual encounter” with the alleged victim.
The affidavit states Hooker wrote about the incident on social media: “I gotta get something off my chest. I made a mistake end of last summer. A young lady took a liking to me. We chatted a few, I got a couple pics, whatever. And it lead to her giving me oral pleasure. I get it, having sex with minors is frowned upon. This girl was under age. But she had been 16 for like four months. Any dude would have done it. If you say no you are lying. I'm sick of every one on my ass about it. It's not like she was 8."
The alleged victim was interviewed about the encounter, police wrote. According to the affidavit, the alleged victim told police “things got uncomfortable for her" during the incident "and she tried to pull away,” but she was held by Hooker’s “tight grip.”
Hooker is set to appear in court again on Sept. 20.
Kaden Jay Strong, 25, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor on Monday. Two identical charges filed with the 1st District Court were dismissed.
Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray told the court Strong had distributed two videos depicting sexual content involving minors. An affidavit filed with the court states the ages of the children were between 11 and 17 years of age.
Logan City Police officers wrote in the affidavit the videos were shared over a messaging app. When contacted by law enforcement, police wrote, Strong admitted to sharing the videos and that it was a “stupid mistake.”
Hugo Miramontes, 19, was sentenced to concurrent terms in the Utah State Prison on Monday.
Miramontes appeared in 1st District Court via video conference from the Weber County Jail. Defense attorney Shannon Demler told the court Miramontes had already been sentenced to prison time served in a Weber County case; court records show Miramontes pleaded guilty in July to third-degree retail theft.
Miramontes was sentenced to probation in April, bringing to close several 1st District cases that included charges of theft, assault and joyriding. On Monday, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck sentenced Miramontes to terms of 365 days and zero-to-five years in prison — the sentences were set to run concurrently with each other and with the Weber County case.
“I am quite saddened,” Fonnesbeck said, explaining she knew Miramontes from the juvenile courts. “I can’t quite figure out how you got here.”
Linsie Diane Thornock, 38, pleaded not guilty to a single count of second-degree forcible sexual abuse on Wednesday.
Court records show Thornock appeared for a preliminary hearing for the charge earlier this month. An affidavit filed with the court states the Logan River Academy reported an incident of sexual abuse that occurred between a staffer, Thornock, and an 18-year-old student. Police wrote Thornock asked the student questions about sexual activity and later inappropriately touched the student.
The affidavit state Thornock was terminated from the academy in January. When questioned by police, Thornock denied any sexual activity with the alleged victim.