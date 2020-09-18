Michael Dennis Alvey, 39, was arraigned in 1st District Court on Thursday; he faces 20 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Alvey was arrested on Monday and bail was set at $30,030.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, law enforcement received information of an IP address seeking out child sexual abuse material. A search warrant served at Alvey’s home yielded several electronic devices. Law enforcement wrote “thousands” of images and videos of child sexual abuse material were found after previewing some of the devices.
Alvey is set to appear for further arraignment on Sept. 21.
Hector Louise Rojas, 27, was charged in 1st District court with two counts of third-degree theft on Thursday. The new theft case against Rojas marks the fifth case filed against him this week.
Rojas faces one count of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft, one count of third-degree burglary and third-degree theft, two counts of third-degree retaliation against a witness and three counts of third-degree unlawful acquisition of a financial card in additional to other felonies and misdemeanors.
Affidavits filed with the court allege Rojas stole a UPS truck, two ATVs and various other items.
Rojas was arraigned on the new charges on Thursday and is set to appear before the court on Sept. 21.
Alexander Caleb Perkins, 37, will appear before the 1st District Court for a preliminary hearing on two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
During a status conference on Tuesday, defense attorney Shannon Demler told the court Perkins was undergoing a psychosexual evaluation and requested a preliminary hearing. The hearing to determine probable cause for the charges was set for Oct. 27.
Documents filed with the court allege Perkins simulated sex over the clothes with a 10-year-old girl. The incident was captured on a home security camera, according to the documents.
Perkins was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail in June and was released on $40,000 bail.
Jaime Nunez, 48, was arraigned on two felony cases filed with the 1st District Court on Thursday.
Nunez faces two third-degree counts of aggravated assault and three counts of third-degree violation of a pretrial protective order. During his initial appearance on Thursday, Nunez was denied bail and set to appear on Sept. 22 for further arraignment.
A probable cause affidavit filed with the court alleges Nunez was involved in an argument with a woman on Tuesday, pushed her against a toolbox and threatened to hit her with a hammer. After dropping the hammer, Cache County deputies wrote Nunez strangled the alleged victim on two separate occasions. Deputies wrote Nunez made threats to kill the alleged victim though he eventually let her go.
“The victim laid in bed until Jaime fell asleep at which point she sneaked out of the house and called for help,” deputies wrote.