Jordan Tymothy Aders, 31, appeared in 1st District Court on Monday from the Cache County Jail; he was set to appear for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 5 to determine probable cause for three third-degree counts of failure to register as a sex offender.
Cache County prosecutors allege Aders was working as a delivery driver with DoorDash when he failed to register the vehicle he was using for the job with the sex offender registry. The offense was also committed while on probation for other felonies, prosecutors told the court.
Defense counsel asked the court to release Aders on his own recognizance so he wouldn’t lose his home or employment. When questioned by the judge, Aders confirmed he had another job and would no longer be employed with DoorDash.
Judge Anglea Fonnesbeck said she was “clearly troubled” by Aders’ appearance in court, but said there was value in maintaining employment. Aders was granted release from jail with an ankle monitor.
Geovanni Roberto Molina, 19, appeared in 1st District Court on Monday where he was provisionally denied bail.
Molina faces two first-degree counts of sodomy on a child, one count of rape of a child and one count of second-degree sexual abuse of a child. The charges were filed against Molina earlier this month.
Defense counsel told the court Molina was living locally with family, had employment and no criminal history, and desired bail in the case. Counsel said Molina was in proceedings to determine his removability from the United States, but had “special immigrant juvenile status” which could provide a path to remain.
Cache County prosecutors argued for no bail but asked, if the court was so inclined, to set bail at $50,000. Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered Molina be held, for the time being, on a no-bail status due to the removal proceedings.
Molina is set to appear before the court again on Oct. 18.
Carol A. Ricker, 59, made her initial appearance in 1st District Court from the Utah State Prison on Wednesday.
Ricker faces four first-degree felonies: two counts of sodomy on a child and two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child. The charges were filed on Aug. 4 for abuses alleged to have happened in 1991.
During her appearance, Ricker was appointed a public defender and set to appear before the court again on Oct. 13.
Cache County prosecutors allege Ricker, along with co-defendant Steven Archuleta, sexually assaulted children. An affidavit filed with the court states Ricker was interviewed at the prison where she admitted to having “sexual intercourse” with an alleged child victim, but denied other sexual acts took place.
Court records show Ricker pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree attempted rape of a child in 2010. It was reported Ricker was sentenced to consecutive terms in prison.
Lynn Jay Thurston, 73, pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against him after being bound over for trial on Monday.
Thurston has been charged with 23 felonies: one count of second-degree money laundering, 20 counts of second-degree unlawful dealing with property by a fiduciary and two counts of third-degree unlawful dealing with property by a fiduciary.
Cache County prosecutors showed the court boxes of financial records showing hundreds of thousands of dollars withdrawn from trust accounts intended for two children. Defense counsel argued the prosecution failed to show where the money went, only that it was withdrawn, and that the money was used for expenses for the children such as vehicles and orthodontia. Prosecutors said it was “preposterous” to say the funds could be accounted for in such a way.
Judge Brandon Maynard found probable cause for the charges and bound Thurston over for trial. Thurston is set to appear again on Oct. 12.