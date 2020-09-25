Caden Rodney Peterson, 28, was arraigned in 1st District Court on Monday for charges of first-degree aggravated kidnapping, second-degree aggravated assault and third-degree domestic violence in the presence of a child.
During the initial appearance, Peterson was ordered to be held without bail. On Tuesday, Peterson appeared in front of the court for further arraignment and a decision to prelim hearing was set for Sept. 26.
Police allege Peterson strangled a woman unconscious with a zip tie. When she came to, according to documents filed with the court, Peterson allegedly affixed her wrists to furniture and punched her in the face and body. Police wrote Peterson let the alleged victim go at one point, but then pushed her down, sat on her and began punching her legs.
Ronald Daniel Nalepa, 39, was set to appear for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 1.
Nalepa faces one count of second-degree aggravated assault, one count of third-degree failure to stop at the command of police and seven additional misdemeanors and infractions related to a stabbing in Millville Canyon.
Cache County deputies allege Nalepa stabbed a 31-year-old at a campsite in Millville Canyon. The injury to the victim’s arm was reportedly life-threatening and he was transported by air ambulance to a Wasatch Front hospital.
Deputies wrote Nalepa fled law enforcement after a traffic stop was attempted in Wellsville. He was eventually apprehended in Logan and booked into the Cache County Jail on Aug. 26. He is currently being held without bail.
Dustin Wesley Andersen, 45, waived his preliminary hearing during his appearance in 1st District Court on Tuesday.
Andersen faces four counts of driving under the influence — three third-degree felonies and one class-A misdemeanor — and one count of class-B reckless driving after allegedly injuring four teenagers in a car crash in Logan Canyon. One of the injured teenagers has reportedly had both legs removed as a result of the incident.
Andersen is set to appear for further arraignment on Oct. 27.
Mariah Keisha Butler, 28, had her initial appearance in 1st District Court continued for first-degree child sexual abuse charges.
Butler was set to make her initial appearance on Monday, however, Defense attorney Shannon Demler told the court Butler had since been indicted on similar federal charges and was in federal custody.
According to indicting documents, Butler faces three charges: possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and advertising visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
Butler is set to appear for initial appearance in 1st District Court on Nov. 23.