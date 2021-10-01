Gabriel B. Sia, 20, appeared in 1st District Court on Monday; defense attorneys told the court Sia had received an offer in his cases and needed additional time to consider the deal.
Sia was charged in two separate cases in August. In one case he faces first-degree attempted murder, third-degree rioting and three counts of third-degree aggravated assault. In the other, he faces one count of third-degree rioting, third-degree possession of a firearm by a restricted person and five misdemeanors.
Cache County prosecutors allege Sia non-fatally shot an 18-year-old in June during an altercation involving two groups. Documents filed with the court allege the bullet hit the victim’s forearm and grazed the side of his skull. In August, prosecutors allege that Sia and others were involved in another altercation on Main Street in Logan where a victim was clubbed with a gun. Documents filed with the court state police believe the same gun was involved in both incidents.
Alonzo Pacheco, 18, and Josue Alatorre, 20, made appearances on Monday for the altercation alleged to have happened in June. Luis Pimentel-Orozco, 23, also made an appearance for his alleged role in the altercation in August.
They are all set to appear again on various dates in October.
Brendan Joseph Snider, 19, who faces one count of first-degree rape, appeared in 1st District Court on Monday for a pretrial conference.
During the appearance, Cache County prosecutor Griffin Hazard told the court that defense counsel had provided the state a written statement from a witness. Hazard asked for a continuance in the case to meet with the witness and review the statement.
An affidavit filed with the court states Snider sexually assaulted the victim while camping in Cache County despite the victim telling him “no” three times. A Cache County deputy wrote the incident was reported by a juvenile male friend of the juvenile victim who confronted Snider via text message. The affidavit states alcohol had been consumed by both Snider and the alleged victim; when interviewed by deputies, Snider said the incident was consensual.
Snider was set to appear in court again on Nov. 1.
Kyli Jenae Labrum, 30, appeared in 1st District Court on Monday; a preliminary hearing to determine probable cause in the case was set for Oct. 19.
Labrum faces 10 counts of first-degree rape and one count of second-degree forcible sexual abuse. Charges were filed against Labrum in May.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, in 2017 Labrum engaged in a sexual relationship with an underage male 10 years her junior. The relationship continued for two years, according to police, and resulted in Labrum conceiving a child. Police wrote DNA evidence confirmed the alleged victim is the child’s father.