Freddy Anthony Perales, 58, will now face a sixth sexual assault case after new charges were filed against him on Wednesday.
In the new case, Perales has been charged with one count of first-degree object rape and second-degree forcible sexual abuse. He currently faces four first-degree counts of object rape and eight counts of second-degree forcible sexual abuse in five other cases.
Perales was set to appear for a preliminary hearing in the first case on Thursday. However, the hearing was continued and a new date is pending.
Perales is currently being held in the Cache County Jail on a no-bail status.
Stephen Eugene Tueller, 50, was arraigned in 1st District Court on Tuesday. He has been charged with first-degree aggravated burglary, three counts of third-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a firearm by a restricted person and two additional misdemeanors.
According to a search warrant filed with the court, Logan City Police allege Tueller broke into a Logan residence on June 13 and pointed a gun at multiple people. Police wrote victims and witnesses identified Tueller and told officers he left the scene just prior to officers’ arrival.
Police searched a nearby motorcycle registered to Tueller and found a handgun with ammunition along with other items.
Tueller was booked into the Cache County Jail on June 15 and released on $31,360 bondable bail.
During his initial appearance on Tuesday, Tueller told the court he was a welcomed person at the residence and never threatened anyone yet he was being charged with “severe crimes.”
“Realistically, I didn’t do anything wrong,” Tueller told the court. “This is crazy.”
Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray asked the court to order Tueller to surrender his firearms and have no contact with the alleged victims in the case.
Tueller was set to appear before the court on Nov. 17.
Silverio Tristan Arenas, 26, was bound over for trial during a preliminary hearing on Thursday.
Arenas has been charged with second-degree driving with measurable controlled substance and inflicting serious bodily injury and four other felonies and misdemeanors. During the hearing, one count of class-B possession of a controlled substance was dismissed at the request of prosecutors, and an additional count of third-degree possession of a controlled substance was added.
According to testimony from Cache County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Arenas was involved in a vehicle accident near the Cherry Peak Ski Resort on Aug. 6. It’s alleged Arenas’ vehicle rolled two and a half times and a woman was ejected from the vehicle, sustaining serious injuries.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, a urine analysis for Arenas was positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and opioids. Arenas told deputies he hadn’t been driving, but was wearing a seatbelt. Based on the condition of the seatbelts at the scene and bruising on the left side of Arenas’ upper body, law enforcement believed Arenas had been driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.
According to deputy testimony, the alleged victim couldn’t remember who had been driving the vehicle.
According to deputies, the alleged victim was transported by air ambulance to an Ogden hospital. Cache County prosecutor Barbara Lachmar told the court the woman’s condition was “touch and go for the first week” due to the life-threatening injuries sustained in the accident.
According to Lachmar, the alleged victim sustained a serious head injury and was placed in an induced coma. Lachmar also said the alleged victim has possible permanent hearing loss and scarring from the incident; she has also had difficultly relearning to speak and walk.
The alleged victim’s mother testified that her daughters condition was improving.
Arenas is currently being held in the Cache County Jail and is set to make his next court appearance on Oct. 19.
Efrain Gaucin Gomez, 21, has been set to appear for a two-day jury trial to begin on March 31.
Gomez has been charged with one count of second-degree theft and five additional misdemeanors and infractions.
During his hearing on Monday, Judge Brian Cannell ordered Gomez to be released on his own recognizance so he could be held in custody in Salt Lake County. Defense counsel told the court that being held in Salt Lake County would allow Gomez to be closer to family.
Documents filed with the 1st District Court allege Gomez was in possession of a stolen Chevrolet pickup with stolen temporary tags from a separate vehicle.
Gomez has also been charged in 3rd District Court with second-degree theft. According to a probable cause statement, a trailer containing two ATVs was stolen and surveillance footage showed two men break the lock on the trailer, attach the trailer to a Chevrolet and driving away. An alleged victim identified Gomez as the perpetrator of the theft via social media posts that depicted the property as his “new summer rides.”
A pretrial conference was set for Feb. 22.