Hector Louise Rojas, 27, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of multiple thefts, including that of a UPS truck, an ATV and financial transaction cards.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the 1st District Court, Cache County deputies responded to a business in Amalga where a stolen UPS truck had been located. Video surveillance footage depicted a man fleeing a home near the business; a resident of the home possessed a photo of Rojas standing next to the stolen UPS truck.
Deputies wrote that Rojas was located in a field walking toward Smithfield. Keys to the UPS truck and a U-Haul truck were found in a backpack along with three financial transaction cards and methamphetamine.
Another affidavit filed with the court states Rojas broke into a barn in Benson and took an ATV, a floor jack and bolt cutters. Deputies wrote the ATV was found at an apartment complex in North Logan; Rojas allegedly painted the ATV black to conceal it from law enforcement.
Rojas was booked into the Cache County Jail and is being held without bail. Formal charges have yet to be filed.
Amy Kay Green, 50, was arraigned in 1st District Court on Tuesday for charges of third-degree theft by deception and third-degree communications fraud.
An affidavit for an arrest warrant alleges Green sold a car to an Ogden man for $2,400 which was repossessed by a title loan company a few days after the sale. Police allege Green then used the bank account of a 77-year-old victim with Alzheimer’s disease to transfer $2,500 to the Ogden man in compensation for the botched car sale.
A decision to prelim hearing was set for Sept. 9.
Charges against Jeffrey Michael Edson, 47, have been dismissed.
Edson was charged in July with two counts of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree object rape. The charges were dismissed without prejudice — meaning prosecutors would be allowed to refile charges in the case in the future — and the case against him was closed.
Documents filed with the court state evidentiary issues arose while investigating the case which led to the dismissal. Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray told The Herald Journal the evidentiary issues “complicated” the case, and prosecutors did not feel they could be successful at trial. Murray declined to comment on the nature of the evidentiary issues.
“We didn’t believe we could go forward,” Murray said.
Michael Brent Powell, 23, was arraigned in 1st District Court on Thursday for allegedly attempting to stab health care providers.
Powell has been charged with one count of third-degree aggravated assault and one count of class-A threat of violence on a health care provider.
Cache County prosecutor Barbara Lachmar told the court Powell attempted to stab hospital workers after he was brought to the emergency room. Documents filed with the court state Powell told a nurse he was going to stab her and was hiding his hand in his pocket.
Powell “then produced a knife in his right hand and lunged at the security guard with the knife in hand,” deputies wrote. Powell was then restrained and continued making threats.
Powell has a previous charge of class-A threat of violence on a health care provider from May. During his appearance in court on Thursday, prosecutors said he was on felony probation for a sex offense and requested he be held on a no-bail status.
Powell is currently being held in the Cache County Jail without bail. He is set to appear before the court for continued arraignment on Sept. 14.