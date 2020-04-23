Floriberto Arriola, 26, faces multiple felonies for allegedly advertising pot sales on Snapchat and then dealing to officers monitoring his movements with GPS.
Arriola was charged in 1st District Court with four counts of second-degree distribution of a controlled substance, class-A possession of a controlled substance and class-B possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges span three separate cases all filed on Thursday.
According to probable cause affidavits filed with the court, The Cache Rich Drug Task Force had been monitoring Arriola’s movements via a GPS tracker authorized by a GPS monitoring warrant, law enforcement wrote. After making two brief stops in Logan, Arriola was pulled over by officers who had a search warrant for his vehicle.
“Floriberto openly stated he wished to be honest, without being prompted, and stated he had about 1/2 pound of marijuana in the trunk of his vehicle,” law enforcement wrote.
Law enforcement found over a half pound of pot in the car in addition to THC extract and individual baggies. Documents state a search on Arriola’s home yielded more THC extract, paraphernalia and a notebook titled “CANNABIS BUSINESS” on the cover.
Prior to the searches, affidavits state Arriola sold to an undercover agent on two separate occasions; he sold around two ounces of marijuana to the officer.
Arriola’s new charges were enhanced due to a 2017 conviction of third-degree distribution of a controlled substance.
Bryce Hellstern, 42, has been scheduled to appear in 1st District Court for a decision to prelim hearing on May 4.
Hellstern faces one count of second-degree possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and one count of third-degree aggravated assault. The charges stem from a near seven-hour standoff with SWAT on April 1.
According to documents filed with the court, police responded to a report that Hellstern had barricaded himself in a shed and was making threats toward himself and others. After several hours of negotiation, according to scanner traffic, the shed caught fire and Hellstern was extracted. According to a search warrant served on the shed, police located a Ruger LCP handgun, various knives and other weapons, and drug paraphernalia.
Guillermo Farias, 34, was bound over for trial on child sexual abuse charges on Tuesday.
The Wickes, Arkansas, man faces one count of first-degree rape of a child and three counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a child alleged to have happened in 2012.
According to an probable cause affidavit, Farias is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old while living in Cache Valley. The alleged victim described to police several instances of abuse, including one incident where she was given alcohol at Farias’ home, fell asleep or passed out on a couch and awoke to being sexually assaulted by Farias. The assault was stopped when a young family member entered the room, police wrote.
Farias is currently being held in the Cache County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in 1st District Court for a pretrial conference on April 27.
Iosefa Isaako, 31, has been charged with theft and burglary, both second-degree felonies, after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Logan.
An affidavit for an arrest warrant states Isaako took a car without permission from a friend’s home in Providence. Police wrote Isaako drove the vehicle to Ogden, where he was picked up by police and the vehicle was impounded.
Isaako is currently serving a sentence of 36 months’ probation for stealing the same vehicle just months prior. Isaako was charged with third-degree theft in February and sentenced to probation on April 14.
New charges were filed and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Thursday.