Hassan E. Aljarami, 18, was arraigned in 1st District Court on Monday for third-degree aggravated assault in addition to theft and controlled substance misdemeanors.
According to Cache County prosecutors, Aljarami was involved in an altercation and allegedly stabbed the victim in the hand. Aljarami appeared via video conference call from the Cache County Jail and vocally denied the stabbing.
Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered Aljarami’s release and placed him on pretrial supervision with ankle monitoring and a curfew.
Aljarami is set to appear before the court on Dec. 16.
Casey Craig Bingham, 38, was set to appear for a preliminary hearing in 1st District Court on Dec. 1.
Bingham faces one count of first-degree rape alleged to have happened on Nov. 10, 2019.
A probable cause affidavit filed with the court states Bingham sexually assaulted a woman after administering a date rape drug in a Ogden night club. The alleged victim told deputies she told Bingham “no” several times but felt “physically useless” during the assault.
According to the affidavit, 17 hours after the incident, the alleged victim did not test positive for drugs or alcohol; deputies believe it is likely any date rape drug was metabolized and no longer detectable. Deputies wrote that blood tests for such drugs should be administered four hours after exposure.
Bingham was arrested and released from the Cache County Jail on $50,000 bail.
Payton Rowdee Quire, 18, had a warrant issued for his arrest on Wednesday after Cache County prosecutors filed charges of first-degree felony rape and third-degree aggravated assault on Oct. 27.
A probable cause affidavit filed with the court states Quire sexually assaulted the victim after he was told “no” multiple times. Deputies wrote Quire sent messages to the alleged victim apologizing for the incident.
According to the affidavit, deputies have been unable to locate Quire.
Police blotter:
With plenty of suspicious incidents and standard welfare checks this week, local law enforcement agencies in Cache Valley told The Herald Journal there have been virtually no election-related incidents in the valley.
“That’s the beauty of Cache Valley,” Bartschi said.
Logan City Police Chief Gary Jensen said discussions were had with officers regarding the election, but he didn’t expect any issues — at least not until the election has been officially decided.
“If we need more people, we’ll call them out,” Jensen said.
On Nov. 3 around 9 a.m., officers responded to “juveniles getting into trouble with pumpkins,” in Millville.
On Nov. 3 around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious incident in Hyrum. According to scanner traffic, men in black suits were seen at Mountain Crest High School giving items to students.
Cache County Sheriff's Office Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi said the men were with Gideons International passing out religious literature and there was no further incident.
On Nov. 4 around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a sick deer in an Avon orchard that was “still alive, but can not get up and run or walk."