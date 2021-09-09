Geovanni Roberto Molina, 19, made his initial appearance for child sexual assault charges in 1st District Court on Tuesday.
Molina faces one count of first-degree rape of a child, two counts of first-degree sodomy on a child and one count of second-degree sexual abuse of a child.
During his initial appearance in court, Molina was appointed a public defender and provisionally placed on a no-bail status until a bail hearing could be held on Sept. 20.
Cache County prosecutor Clark Harms argued Molina was not entitled to bail as the charges were severe enough that two required mandatory prison time if convicted. Harms told the court Molina also had a criminal history that spanned multiple states. Molina had once been removed from the United States after a criminal incident in Texas, Harms said.
Kyle R. Lowden, 34, was set to appear for a preliminary hearing during his appearance in 1st District Court on Wednesday.
Lowden faces one count of second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession or use of a controlled substance and an additional misdemeanor for an incident alleged to have taken place in May.
An affidavit filed with the court alleges Lowden strangled a woman during an argument at a Cache Valley hotel. The alleged victim told police her breathing was restricted, she could only mouth words and eventually lost consciousness.
A preliminary hearing to determine probable cause for the charges was set for Nov. 10.
Hector Luise Rojas, 28, had no-bail warrants issued for his arrest on Tuesday to ensure he’d be transported to Cache County after the resolution of charges in Carbon County.
During a time set for a status conference in Rojas’ pending cases, Cache County prosecutors and defense counsel told the court Rojas was being held in the Carbon County Jail on felony charges that were in the process of being resolved. Court records show Rojas faces one third-degree count of failure to stop at the command of police in addition to nine misdemeanors and infractions in the 7th District Court.
Rojas faces nearly identical charges in Cache County, including four counts of third-degree failure to stop at the command of police spanning three separate cases.
Incidents Blotter:
—On Thursday at around 10:30 a.m. Cache County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a student who “assaulted another who refused to stand for the flag.”
Lt. Doyle Peck told The Herald Journal the incident occurred during a Pledge of Allegiance at Mountain Crest High School. Peck said one student “got upset” when another didn’t stand for the pledge and a “shoving match” ensued. Peck said both students denied any punches were thrown but the one student was referred for a simple assault charge in the juvenile court. A third student was warned about disorderly conduct for encouraging the altercation, Peck said, but would receive in-school discipline in lieu of a referral to juvenile court.
Peck said punishment for a simple assault in the juvenile court would likely be handled with probation and community service. Many kids in and around Cache Valley are raised by “very, very patriotic” parents, according to Peck.
“So to have someone not stand for the Pledge of Allegiance, they’ve been taught that that’s disrespectful,” Peck said.
Peck said there were no injuries reported for the incident.
—On Wednesday around 10:45 a.m., deputies responded to a school in Millville.
“One juvenile was upset that another took her parking spot, and she voiced her frustrations inappropriately,” deputies wrote.
—On Sept. 4 at around 8 p.m., deputies responded to a weapons offense near Paradise. It was reported “there were kids shooting in the area of Sagamore Farms, and they were not being safe.”