Brett Derrick Smith, 38, made his first appearance in 1st District Court on Tuesday for an alleged July 4 burglary and assault incident.
Smith has been charged with first-degree aggravated burglary, third-degree aggravated assault and four additional misdemeanors.
An affidavit filed with the court alleges Smith unlawfully entered a home and assaulted a family member. The alleged victim told Logan City Police officers he was sitting on a recliner when Smith grabbed him by the neck, pulled him backwards and struck him with fists. Police wrote that the victim sustained bruises, a wound and two broken ribs.
Police wrote Smith was contacted by law enforcement at a residence in Nibley where a SWAT team responded after Smith failed to cooperate with commands. Police were informed Smith was possibly intoxicated with possible access to firearms, and a search warrant was granted for the home, the affidavit states.
The affidavit states at one point a police canine “had a bite on Brett’s left hand.” Police wrote Smith allegedly “punched and kicked” the dog and officers used a stun gun on him during the incident. Smith was charged with interfering with a police service canine, a class-A misdemeanor.
During Smith’s appearance in court, he expressed his desire to have an attorney help him address bail in the case and he was ordered to be held provisionally on a no-bail status. He is set to appear in court again on July 12.
Michael Forest Bean, 28, was booked into the Cache County Jail this week for allegedly failing to provide identity to officers and assaulting a deputy at the jail.
An affidavit filed with the court states Cache County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle near the Logan-Cache Airport. Deputies wrote a man was located in the driver’s seat who “was not willing to identify himself,” though a driver's license photo and vehicle registration suggested the man was Bean. Police wrote Bean possessed a financial card for another man who shared his last name and “refused to provide an explanation for why or how he came to possess this card.”
Bean was booked on six warrants, suspicion of a financial card crime and suspicion of failure to disclose identity. Deputies wrote efforts were made to identify the man believed to be Bean through fingerprints.
While involved in the booking process, deputies wrote in another affidavit, Bean allegedly “became belligerent” and struck a deputy with a “donkey kick” while being escorted to a cell. Deputies wrote Bean made threats “with the clear intent to cause fear.”
“Deputies tried to secure Michael in handcuffs, which he resisted by pulling away and not complying with the handcuffing,” deputies wrote. “As he was resisting, he made threats to cut off the heads and kill the deputies involved.”
Bean was charged in 1st District Court with third-degree assault by prisoner, third-degree unlawful acquisition of a financial card, and three class-B misdemeanors. During a time set for his initial appearance on Friday, deputies told Judge Spencer Walsh that Bean had refused to appear in court.
Karsten Hinckley, 25, was bound over for trial on two first-degree sexual assault charges after waiving his preliminary hearing on Tuesday. Pleas of not guilty were entered after the waiver.
In an explanation to the court for the waiver, defense attorney Edward Brass said Cache County prosecutors intended to present documents during the hearing that would allow the state to meet its low burden of proof.
Hinckley was set to appear for a pretrial conference on Aug. 16.
From the blotter:
On July 4 at around 4:15 p.m., deputies responded by phone to a local who had been clawed by a bat in Logan Canyon and received treatment at a local hospital.
On July 8 at around 8:30 a.m., deputies responded to an unlawful entry of a Latter-day Saint church building in Providence.
“After entry,” deputies wrote, “an unknown person(s) broke multiple door handles and entered the now unsecured church offices.”
On July 7 at around 9:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report of two missing juveniles in Providence.
“Both kids were found safe and sound,” deputies wrote.