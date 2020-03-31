The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is reminding people to adhere to posted signs when recreating in the outdoors — even if they suffer from cabin fever as a result of social distancing.
“With the recommended social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus, I think the need that people feel to get outside and away from others is higher than ever,” said DWR Lt. David Beveridge. “But please remember that spring is a critical time for wildlife. It’s important that you obey the closures and not put wildlife at risk by stressing them.”
According to a press release from DWR, 17 people have been cited for trespassing wildlife management areas in Northern Utah on the weekend of March 21. Three of the citations were issued at the Millville Face in Cache County.
Wildlife management areas provide critical winter range habitat for mule deer, the press release states. Weakened after a long winter, deer are transitioning from a diet of brush and twigs to a diet of green grasses.
“It takes time for their delicate digestive system to make the switch,” the press release states, “and the deer aren’t receiving much nutrition from the food they’re eating.”
Spring is an important time for migratory birds in Utah as well.
“The spring migration is currently at its peak,” said Rich Hansen, the manager of the DWR Ogden Bay, Howard’s Slough and Harold Crane wildlife management areas. “Thousands upon thousands of birds are on Utah’s marshes right now. While they’re here, it’s important that people not stress them. The birds need to feed and get the rest they need to continue their migration north.”
According to the release, each area is clearly marked with signs indicating if it is currently closed. Most of the wildlife management areas are closed until April 11 and waterfowl management areas are closed until Aug. 1.
The DWR encourages Utahns to follow health guidelines and recreate responsibly in the great outdoors.
For more information on health guidelines, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html.