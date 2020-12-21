The case against a man accused of defrauding a person of hundreds of thousands of dollars may go to trial.
Jay Dick Frandsen, 66, was charged in July 2019 with 14 counts of third-degree securities fraud, two counts of second-degree issuing a bad check, one third-degree count for conducting business as an unregistered securities agent and one second-degree count of exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Frandsen appeared in 1st District Court by way of a conference call on Monday. During the appearance, defense attorney Mike McGinnis told the court a resolution had not been reached and that he expected the case to go to trial.
Frandsen was set to appear before the court on Jan. 13 for a pretrial conference to see where the court stands in terms of future jury trials.
Jury trials and in-person hearings in the 1st District are currently suspended due to COVID-19 restrictions on Utah courts. The court’s color phase operations are tied to the State of Utah’s transmission index; Cache County is currently in a “red” phase and can be moved to “yellow” when transmission rates ebb.
Cache County prosecutors told The Herald Journal in September that Frandsen had contacted the victim eight years ago regarding a gold mining outfit in South Africa.
According to prosecutors, Frandsen told the victim the South African government was to purchase mining equipment worth millions of dollars and asked the victim to front money for fines, fees and taxes to facilitate the sale of the equipment.
Prosecutors alleged Frandsen issued bad checks between 2012 and 2015 in an attempt to reimburse the victim, and restitution in the matter amounts to $338,000.
Frandsen pleaded not guilty to the charges on Oct. 6.