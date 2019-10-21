LOGAN, Utah — A jury trial has been scheduled for a man facing multiple violent felonies in First District Court.
On Monday, a three-day trial for Courtney Edward Wood was scheduled to begin on Dec. 9. Wood is facing two charges of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony. He is also facing multiple misdemeanors and an aggravated assault charge in another case.
An arrest warrant affidavit from May states a Logan City Police officer respond to a delayed domestic dispute at Logan Regional Hospital. According to the affidavit, the victim appeared to be “severely beaten,” with significant bruising on her face and eyes.
“Her eyes were swollen to the point she could not see out of them,” the affidavit states. “She was unrecognizable from her driver license and local file photo.”
According to the affidavit, the dispute began over a text from another man that upset Wood. It’s claimed that Wood accused the victim of infidelities, broke the victim’s phone and for several hours struck the victim in the face — ultimately breaking the victim’s nose. According to the affidavit, the victim said Wood threatened her with a “black Benelli shotgun” and struck her with the butt of the gun. The affidavit states injuries were consistent with the described abuse.
The affidavit states Wood was unable to be located for questioning and was rumored to be hiding in the surrounding area.
Wood was taken into custody on May 18. He is also facing a criminal mischief and a domestic violence charge in another case from 2018. A final pretrial conference was scheduled for Nov. 25.