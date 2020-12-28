Two people accused of burglarizing a Smithfield auto body shop over the weekend have been charged with felony counts in 1st District Court.
Melissa Christiansen, 44, appeared in court on Monday via video conference call from the Cache County Jail. Christiansen was arraigned on one count of third-degree burglary and class-B theft.
Ryan Paul Dean, 39, was charged with two third-degree felonies for the alleged incident: burglary and theft. However, according to bailiffs at the county jail, Dean refused to appear before the court.
Christiansen and Dean were ordered to be held without bail until hearings could be held regarding their potential release after the new year.
According to probable cause statements filed with the court, the owner of the body shop contacted police stating Christiansen and two other males forced their way into his office and stole various items. Police wrote that keys and titles to vehicles were taken in addition to “around 50 silver coins.”
When contacted by law enforcement, police wrote Christiansen was in possession of the vehicle titles, and Dean made admissions to being at the burglarized business with Christiansen.
The affidavits do not state information regarding the third suspect in the case.
Smithfield Police Sgt. Gary Bunce said the incident is still under investigation. The value of the stolen items is currently undetermined, according to Bunce, and some of the stolen items have yet to be recovered.
“We’re still actively pursuing some information as far as the stolen coins are concerned,” Bunce said. “We’re still looking for those items.”
Christiansen and Dean were charged in 2019 with multiple counts of second-degree receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle in the 3rd District Court. Police alleged Christiansen and Dean were in possession of stolen motorcycles — two were found in a garage and one was found in a “pantry/closet area” — and controlled substances.
Dean was sentenced in 2019 to jail and probation; for Christiansen, the case is still pending.
Both were set to make their next appearances before the court on Jan. 4.