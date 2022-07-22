Two people have been arrested and charged with criminal homicide after authorities say they didn’t appropriately feed an infant resulting in the child’s death.
Zachary Michael Woirhaye, 38, and Jodi Lee Anderson, 34, were booked into the Cache County Jail on Thursday.
Woirhaye was charged in 1st District Court with one count of criminal homicide, aggravated murder — a capital felony. Anderson faces an identical charge and an additional count of second-degree felony obstructing justice.
Woirhaye and Anderson both made their initial appearances in court on Friday where they were provisionally denied bail and provided public defenders. Cache County prosecutor Joshua Nemeth told the court, though the homicide charges were capital felonies, the state did not intend to seek the death penalty.
According to a statement from the Logan City Police Department, first responders were called to a local hotel on Dec. 31 where an infant “was found without a heartbeat and was not breathing.”
“Life saving measures were taken and the child was transferred to a local hospital, then ultimately to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. The Child was removed from life support due to lack of brain activity and passed away on January 12, 2022,” police wrote.
An affidavit filed with the court states a family member called 911 after being told by Anderson that the infant had been crying. Police wrote the family member found the child at the foot of a bed and began performing CPR.
Police wrote the 46-day-old infant was in an “incontrovertible condition” with “sunken voids in the ribs, chest, and distended abdomen.” A Utah Office of the Medical Examiner report, according to the affidavit, listed the cause of death as malnutrition.
Police wrote in the affidavit that several family members told Woirhaye and Anderson to increase the child’s food. A medical provider told them to feed the child every two to three hours and return for weight check two weeks later, which police indicate was never completed.
According to the affidavit, family members expressed concerned about Woirhaye and Anderson’s mental capacity, but told officers both graduated high school; Woirhaye has a drivers license and employment, police wrote.
When interviewed by police, Anderson told officers she noticed the child hadn’t been breathing for an estimated 15 minutes.
“Jodi said she didn't call 911 because she didn't know the hotel's address,” police wrote.
During the investigation, police wrote Anderson deleted call history and text messages from her phone.
“Jodi was asked if she deleted the call and text logs because she thought she was in trouble with the police, and she said, ‘Probably,’” police wrote.
According to the affidavit, Woirhaye told police he didn’t “see anything that concerned him” when he left for work on the morning before the incident.
Woirhaye told officers there was a miscommunication regarding the child’s food and they were feeding two instead of four ounces. He told police he would sometime feed the child more when he began to cry.
Woirhaye is set to appear in court again on July 27 in Judge Brian Cannel’s court. Anderson will appear before Judge Spencer Walsh on Aug. 1.