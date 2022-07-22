hjnstock-police car

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Two people have been arrested and charged with criminal homicide after authorities say they didn’t appropriately feed an infant resulting in the child’s death.

Zachary Michael Woirhaye, 38, and Jodi Lee Anderson, 34, were booked into the Cache County Jail on Thursday.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you