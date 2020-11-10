Two men accused of robbing people at gunpoint at a local fast food restaurant were ordered to be held without bail during their 1st District Court appearances on Monday.
Luis Alfredo Maldanado, 30, and Matthew Kay Archuleta, 27, each face two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery and several other felonies and misdemeanors for incidents alleged to have happened at a Burger King on Oct. 13.
During Archuleta’s appearance before Judge Angela Fonnesbeck, Cache County prosecutor Griffin Hazard argued for Archuleta to be held without bail, citing the allegations in the case, his alleged activity with a local gang and a prior felony assault conviction. Hazard told the court Archuleta posed dangers to the community if released.
Additionally, Hazard told the court the new bail guidelines — the product of House Bill 206 that provides defendants eligible for pretrial release “the least restrictive reasonably available conditions to ensure the appearance of the accused and the safety to the public” — are unconstitutional.
Defense attorney Mike McGinnis told the court Archuleta was at the location at the time but didn’t participate in the robbery. McGinnis asked the court to release Archuleta on an ankle monitor and various conditions due to his gainful employment and lack of recent criminal history.
“He hasn’t been in trouble since 2013,” McGinnis told the court.
Archuleta told the court he was at the location with his family and wasn’t involved. Fonnesbeck ordered him to be held without bail, and a preliminary hearing was set for Nov. 19.
McGinnis did not return a request for further comment.
During Maldanado’s brief appearance before Judge Brian Cannell, the court granted the state’s motion for detention and ordered him to be held without bail. Prosecutor Barbara Lachmar argued Maldanado was on parole during the alleged incident and posed a significant threat to the community.
Maldanado was set to appear before the court on Nov. 30.
Logan City Police allege that Archuleta, Maldanado and a teenage minor robbed two victims of their cash at gunpoint while parked outside of a Burger King.
An affidavit filed with the court states a male in a maroon car went into the restaurant and, when he returned from inside, two other males exited the car and approached the victim’s vehicle. Police wrote that a man matching the description of Maldonado aimed a purported shotgun at the victims, another male entered the backseat of the car and revealed a gun tucked in his waistband, and a third male stood behind the man with the shotgun. Logan City Police Chief Gary Jensen confirmed the male with the handgun in the backseat is believed to be the teenage minor; Jensen said he is still at large and did not brandish the weapon.
“Minutes after the robbery occurred,” police received a report of a maroon car driving on Main Street in Logan; the occupants were threatening another vehicle with a shotgun, police wrote.
The victims “said a male with an orange construction-type shirt leaned out the passenger window, pointing a long gun they believed to be a shotgun at them,” police wrote. “They braked and swerved into a parking lot and reported being in fear for their lives.”
Police wrote surveillance footage revealed “the vehicle was actually a dark-colored Lincoln Town car,” and Archuleta owns a blue Lincoln Town car in addition to another vehicle. Jensen said the victims misidentified the color of the vehicle.
Police also identified a suspect in the footage wearing an orange shirt and a baseball cap.
According to the affidavit, police found an orange shirt and a hat believed to be worn during the incident with items belonging to Archuleta at a residence. Police wrote that shotgun and handgun ammunition were found in a metal safe located in the trunk of Archuleta’s car.
“Both parties denied ownership of the safe,” police wrote.
An ankle tracking device worn by Maldonado showed he was at the location of the robbery at the time and date it occurred, police wrote.