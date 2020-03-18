Two men were arrested on suspicion of stealing a car parked at the Cache County Jail on Tuesday.
On March 17, Larry Johnson and Nathanael Bouse were arrested after Logan City Police officers reportedly found the two in possession of a vehicle believed to be stolen from the Cache County Jail parking lot. Officers are pursuing second-degree theft charges.
According to a pair of probable cause affidavits, Johnson, 28, was an inmate in the jail when he overheard a phone call between the alleged victim and the victim’s mother. The victim told their mother where the keys to the vehicle were in addition to the vehicle’s location. Johnson and Bouse received a ride from a third party to the jail, allegedly located the keys and stole the vehicle.
Both men have prior felony controlled substance and theft related charges. Formal charges for the vehicle theft have yet to be filed.