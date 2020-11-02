Two men accused of robbing individuals at gunpoint at a Cache Valley fast-food restaurant were arraigned in 1st District Court on Monday.
Matthew Kay Archuleta, 27, and Luis Alfredo Maldanado, 30, each face two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery, multiple counts of third-degree aggravated assault and additional felonies and misdemeanors for incidents alleged to have happened on Oct. 13.
Logan City Police officers allege Archuleta, Maldanado and a teenaged minor robbed two victims of cash at gunpoint at a local Burger King. A probable cause affidavit filed with the court states the victims were in a vehicle when they were approached by the three males. One man pointed what victims believed to be a 12-gauge shotgun through a passenger window. A second man stood behind while the third man unlocked the back door and entered the vehicle, displaying to the victims a handgun tucked in his waistband, police wrote.
Logan City Police Chief Gary Jensen could not confirm if the teenage minor entered the vehicle with the handgun, but did state he is still at large and is currently being sought by law enforcement.
Police received another call “minutes after the robbery occurred,” reporting two additional victims. Police wrote the victims heard someone yelling expletives and observed a passing vehicle with a man leaning out of a window pointing a shotgun.
“They braked and swerved into a parking lot and reported being in fear for their lives,” police wrote.
On Oct. 29, police sought after and executed a search warrant for a vehicle believed to be involved in the incidents. Police wrote a metal safe was found in the trunk containing ammunition for a shotgun and semi-automatic handgun.
According to police, Maldonado was on an ankle monitor at the time of the robbery, confirming his presence at the location at the time and date it occurred.
Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered both men to be held without bail until a bail hearing could be set before the court.
Archuleta was set to appear before Fonnesbeck on Nov. 9 and Maldanado was set to appear before Judge Brian Cannell on the same date.