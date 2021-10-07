A juvenile male is stable and undergoing surgery Thursday morning after officials say he was stabbed at Willow Park the evening prior, and so far one man has been booked into jail following the incident.
Luis Eduardo Silva, 20, is not suspected of the stabbing itself but has been booked into the Cache County Jail on a third-degree count of rioting in connection to the Willow Park incident, according to documents filed with the 1st District Court.
An affidavit of probable cause states Silva gathered with others at Willow Park “with the intent to engage in a physical fight.” Police wrote Silva organized the fight that resulted in the alleged victim being stabbed a minimum of five times with a” sharp pointed object, most likely a knife, based on the entry wounds and entry location on the victim’s person and shirt as well as statements from witnesses.”
"Silva has been in arguments with the juvenile victim in the recent past and is friends with the suspect(s) who stabbed the juvenile victim," police wrote.
Police wrote Silva has a single family member who lives in the area, and has made other threats against people while brandishing a knife in recent months. Court records indicate Silva does not have a criminal history in the State of Utah.
A document filed with the court, Silva is currently being held without bail citing substantial danger to the community or that he may be a flight risk if released.
Formal charges have yet to be filed.
At around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press release from the Logan City Police Department, officers responded to a report of “several individuals, possibly juveniles, who were punching and kicking each other” near the batting cages at Willow Park.
While officers were en route, police wrote, it was reported one male had been shot in the abdomen. But police found an injured male juvenile conscious and breathing with what were believed to be stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police wrote.
Witnesses told police a male suspect fled in a vehicle. Police wrote a single adult male was taken into custody and a warrant was being executed on his vehicle.
“As this is an active investigation no further details will be released at this time,” police wrote.