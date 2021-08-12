Details have emerged regarding a man suspected of murdering another in Millville.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the 1st District Court, Lorenzo Tena-Vasquez, 59, is suspected of a single count of first-degree murder after shooting the alleged victim multiple times at a home construction site.
On Thursday at around 1 p.m., Cache County Sheriff’s deputies and medical staff responded to the scene after a caller reported a man had been shot. According to Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen, 29-year-old Arellano Nieto Yovani was found dead when law enforcement arrived.
“Others on scene contacted dispatch, and Sheriff’s deputies and medical personnel responded,” Jensen wrote in an email. “While responding, the suspect in the case called 911 and remained on scene and surrendered to arriving Sheriff's deputies.”
Deputies wrote in the affidavit Tena-Vasquez was taken into custody “with blood on his clothing, telling the arresting deputy that he had shot the victim.”
The affidavit states Tena-Vasquez and the alleged victim were co-workers who had engaged in a confrontation earlier Thursday morning. Tena-Vasquez told deputies he had been threatened by the alleged victim and left the job site for “several hours” before returning with a gun.
“He indicated that he was fearful and angry about having been threatened, and obtained a handgun from his residence,” deputies wrote. “Lorenzo informed me that he approached (the alleged victim) and shot him 6-7 times.”
Tena-Vasquez told deputies, according to the affidavit, that rather than waiting for the alleged victim to make good on threats, he felt it best to shoot the man.
“Lorenzo maintained that he shot (the alleged victim) in self defense,” deputies wrote, but described him as seated and unarmed at the time of the shooting.
Deputies wrote a witness saw Tena-Vasquez enter the room and approach the alleged victim, who was seated using a phone. The witness told deputies Tena-Vasquez fired the gun while the alleged victim was “screaming no.”
Tena-Vasquez is currently being held in the Cache County Jail on a no-bail status.
Formal charges with the court have yet to be filed.