LOGAN — A man suspected of leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase across much of the north end of Cache County was arrested Saturday afternoon.
Beau Nopens, 35, was arrested on outstanding warrants unrelated to the chase after Pepperidge Farm employees reported him as a suspicious person at the business, CCSO states. After interviews and other evidence, Sheriff's Office investigators suspect Nopens in the chase.
Nopens was booked into the Cache County Jail Saturday evening on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, evasion, theft, trespassing, driving on a suspended license, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.
The chase started at about 5:30 Saturday morning when a black extended-cab pickup truck was stolen from Wellsville. According a Sheriff’s Office statement, law enforcement located the truck at the intersection of State Route 30 and State Route 23 north of Mendon. Law enforcement began a lengthy pursuit until the driver crashed the truck in Cove. The press release states the driver fled on foot and tried to enter a home.
According to the press release, K-9 units responded to the scene and found the driver, but one of the dogs bit a deputy.
The officer was treated at a hospital and has been released.