A Nibley man known for his outspoken anti-government views surrendered to law enforcement officers Monday evening after a traffic stop led to a standoff at the 7-Eleven store at 400 N. Main St. in Logan.
“We think it ended in everyone’s best interest,” Logan Police Capt. Tyson Budge said.
According to Budge, an officer stopped David D’Addabbo for numerous traffic violations, including the suspected use of a homemade license plate on his truck. D’Addabbo, who Budge said has a history of threatening to engage police in a shootout, allegedly refused to cooperate with the responding officer.
Budge said police responded with an abundance of caution because of D’Addabbo’s history, which resulted in a standoff that lasted more than two hours during the height of the commute.
Throughout the incident, police were negotiating with D’Addabbo by phone, and he continued to make threats toward police, saying he would rather die than go to jail, Budge said.
At about 6:15 p.m., Budge said negotiators were planning to suggest that D’Addabbo take the citation and the standoff would end.
About 20 minutes later, officers were advised that he agreed to turn himself over to the Cache County sheriff, and no one was to approach him when he got out of his vehicle.
According to Budge, D’Addabbo considers himself to be a sovereign citizen and does not recognize the authority of Logan police officers — but he does believe in the power of elected officials and was therefore willing to turn himself over to Sheriff Chad Jensen.
“The sheriff’s office was crucial to the successful resolution of this incident,” Budge said.
D’Addabbo was issued a citation for forged registration and failure to obey the command of a police officer and released to his family. His truck was impounded, and police say they located a loaded gun inside, with additional rounds.
The investigation will be ongoing, and if warranted, additional charges could be filed, Budge said.
D’Addabbo is a regular writer of letters to the editor to The Herald Journal. A letter last week, appearing under the headline “Wake up, people, you are enslaved,” warned readers of a corporate and government conspiracy to control the masses.
D’Addabbo served a prison sentence in the early 2000s on a charge of threatening a government agent. He was arrested on the charge by Department of Treasury agents as he was leaving a church service in Hyrum.
After his release, he filed to run for the position of Cache County executive, but his candidacy was ruled invalid because of his then-recent felony conviction.