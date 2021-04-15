A Spring Creek Middle School teacher has been charged in 1st District Court after allegedly physically assaulting students.
Scott D. Meeker, 50, faces one count of second-degree child abuse and four counts of class-B misdemeanor assault. The charges were filed with the court on Friday morning.
According to a statement from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a resource officer working at the Providence middle school had been notified of an alleged assault on a student by a teacher on Wednesday. That evening, Lt. Doyle Peck wrote, a local hospital reported a student being treated for an injury, and the student was “one of several victims in the alleged incident.”
Around the time school was getting out on Wednesday afternoon, Peck told The Herald Journal, a student was engaging in “typical juvenile horseplay” by “banging on a locker” when the incident occurred.
Meeker “just completely lost his head,” Peck said.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, video footage of the incident depicts a student jumping up and hitting the top of the lockers — referred to as “dunking” — when Meeker emerges from a classroom and grabs the student by the collar. The student is pushed into a wall “causing him to hit his head,” deputies wrote.
Then, deputies wrote, Meeker observes a group of students and “chases them down.”
Meeker “pushes multiple kids out of the way and grabs two other male juveniles … by the back of the neck and pushes them towards a 4th male juvenile,” deputies wrote. “(Meeker) then throws two closed fist punches and strikes (the fourth male juvenile) in the head.”
Deputies wrote the alleged victim sustained “goose eggs” from the incident and was taken to a hospital.
Peck said Meeker has been forthcoming with law enforcement and was “cognizant” of the gravity of the situation. According to statements from the Sheriff’s Office and the Cache County School District, Meeker has been placed on administrative leave dependent on the outcome of criminal charges and internal investigation.
Peck said multiple students and staff had been interviewed, but further interviews and other elements of the investigation were still underway. As it stands currently, Peck said there are five alleged student victims, but the number could be subject to change.
According to a statement from the school district, the incident was described as “a teacher’s use of physical force with students.” The incident was immediately reported, and Meeker was placed on leave shortly after an initial investigation.
“The Cache County School District absolutely does not tolerate the use of physical force of any kind by adults with children,” the statement reads. “Every student should be able to attend school without concern for their safety and well being, and with the knowledge that adults should be their strongest advocates. We appreciate the dedicated teachers and support staff in our district who work to that end.”
Documents filed with the court indicate Meeker was granted release from jail on his own recognizance; he was ordered to have no contact with non-dependent minors and not to return to Spring Creek Middle School.