A Salt Lake City man has been flown to a Murray hospital after being stabbed in Cache Valley.
According to a press release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a Nibley convenience store after a report of a possible stabbing early Wednesday morning. Two witnesses drove 31-year-old Jesse Kaufman from a transient camp in Millville Canyon to the store with a “significant stab wound.”
“(Kaufman) had a significant stab wound to the arm and was transported by ambulance to Logan Regional Hospital for medical care,” Chief Deputy Matt Bilodeau wrote in the statement. “The victim has since been transported by air ambulance to IHC Murray.”
Utah Highway Patrol located suspect Ronald D Nalepa, a 39-year-old male from Logan, driving in Wellsville. According to the statement, a traffic stop was attempted but Nalepa fled towards Logan. Nalepa was stopped in Logan and taken into custody by Logan City Police.
Nalepa was booked into the Cache County Jail on suspicion of second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree evading law enforcement in addition to six other misdemeanors.
A man by the same name and age as Kaufman pleaded guilty in 1st District Court to an amended count of third-degree theft on Monday. It was alleged by law enforcement Kaufman stole a Dodge Durango from a Salt Lake City man — officers wrote Kaufman was starting the vehicle with a screwdriver.
Kaufman was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail on Aug. 18. During his court appearance on Monday, it was ordered Kaufman be released pending sentencing.
Since the incident is still under investigation, Bilodeau told The Herald Journal deputies couldn’t confirm if it was the same man but believed it was likely.