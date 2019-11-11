A Utah State University alumnus has been accused of threatening President Donald Trump on social media.
Friedrich Femi Ishola — also known as Freddy — is currently being held as a federal inmate at the Caddo Correctional Center in Shreveport, Louisiana. Initially arrested on Nov. 5 for prior charges of cyberstalking, an affidavit states authorities believe there is probable cause that Ishola “illegally threatened the President of the United States.”
According to the affidavit, Ishola, 31, made threats against Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator and a deputy, while “at least one of Freddy Ishola’s postings mentioned President Donald Trump and threatened bodily harm.”
The affidavit states one of the posts had a picture of Trump at an unidentified rally with an attached article announcing a potential rally for Trump in the Shreveport area. According to affidavit, the post read: “Strategic Justice Mission: Bro, Real talk. You bring your (expletive) here, I’m gon’ (expletive) over you.”
The affidavit lists no less than 30 social media posts, with four of those posts referencing Trump. Some of the listed posts contain caveats from Ishola claiming the alleged threats are nonviolent. Other posts speak to Ishola being assassinated, martyrdom, racism and having associations who are capably violent.