When Mark Hugentobler was selected to be the principal of the Central Utah Academy, an adult education program located in the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison, he was devastated.
“I was sent there against my will,” Hugentobler said.
An educator of 23 years — predominantly as a boys basketball coach, athletic director and teacher at Manti High School — Hugentobler said the decision to make him the new CUA principal came down from the South Sanpete school board. Cutting players and making coaching decisions had ruffled feathers in the community, he said, resulting in his removal after a successful career in public education.
“One of the downsides of being a basketball coach in small schools is you make a lot of enemies,” Hugentobler said. “I made a lot of friends, a lot of supporters, but you make a fair amount of enemies.”
Education jobs at the prison weren’t exactly coveted, according to Hugentober. Educators at the prison were usually looking for entry into the school district or were placed there intentionally by the school board.
“They were after me for several years,” Hugentobler said. “They finally said, ‘OK, we’re going to get rid of this guy; we’re going to send him to prison.’”
What seemed like a “sentence” became a blessing for Hugentobler. He spent eight years as the principal of CUA and published a book in February entitled “All My Friends Are Felons” based on his experiences and advocating prison reform. Hugentobler said his perspective of inmates and the correctional system since working at the prison has totally shifted.
“My perspective now is completely different,” Hugentobler said. “Sixty to seventy percent of (inmates) would change if they were given the right path.”
Hugentobler said 70% of Utah prisoners are repeat offenders. Rehabilitation isn’t prioritized, according to Hugentobler, is due to the punitive culture in the corrections system.
“The culture of the UDC is not one of rehabilitation, it’s one of punishment,” Hugentober said. “And though I say that kind of aggressively, the people that I worked with, though they had that culture in their system, were good people — that’s just what they were trained to do. They were just doing what they thought was right.”
For Hugentobler, it is the onus of society to provide hope and opportunity for inmates so they don’t reoffend when released. Rehabilitation could reduce the population of overcrowded prisons, freeing up money spent to house inmates. Inmate rehabilitation is also in the best interest for victims of crimes and the communities where felons will be released, Hugentobler said.
Additionally, Hugentobler said inmate rehabilitation is just morally right.
“The right thing to do is help people grow and change,” Hugentobler said. “If you throw out all those other things, it’s just the right thing to do.”
Hugentobler said he is not in favor of simply releasing people convicted of crimes, but would rather implement self-directed programs that help inmates over several years. He said many people in the prison system need to learn to treat people as ends and not means.
“It’s not about effort, it’s about real change,” Hugentobler said. “I’m a fan of creating a system that creates hope and opportunity and purpose and vision.”
Hugentobler said he wrote the book to not only to promote change in the culture of the prison system, but also a change in how society views felons. He said a copy of his books has been sent to all state legislators and several media outlets. His proceeds are being donated to Bridges Charities — a nonprofit he is forming to create communal halfway houses and transition programs for felons without familial support.
“I’m not trying to make money on the book,” Hugentobler said. “I want to create … a different perception and a realization of what is really going on, and what could go on that would absolutely help our society.”
Hugentobler graduated magna cum laude from Weber State College in 1984, and received his master's degree and administrative endorsement from Utah State University. In 2018, he was honored as the Outstanding Adult Educator by the Adult Education Association of Utah. He retired from CUA in the spring of 2019.