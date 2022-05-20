Utah State University announced Blair Barfuss will serve as the chief of police with the school’s Department of Public Safety on Friday.
According to a news release, prior to joining USU, Barfuss served as chief of police and director of public safety at Dixie State University — recently rebranded to Utah Tech University — for the past four years. He is a graduate of USU and the FBI National Academy with 20 years experience.
“This Aggie is beyond excited to have the honor and privilege of getting to work with and support our Utah State University students, staff, faculty, administration, and our great Aggie community,” Chief Barfuss said. “I look forward to the many opportunities ahead in bettering our service capabilities and improving safety campus wide at Utah State University.”
As head of all university police functions on the university's Logan and Eastern campuses, Barfuss will report to Michael Kuehn, a former USU police chief and current executive director of the university’s Department of Public Safety.
“Chief Barfuss brings a wealth of experience to USU, particularly in areas of concern that receive a great deal of attention in higher education: student mental health and sexual violence,” Kuehn said. “Under Blair’s leadership, Dixie State was one of the first campuses to embrace the ‘Start by Believing’ campaign to support victims of sexual violence.”
Prior to his work in St. George, according to the release, Barfuss served in several police departments located on the Wasatch Front. Barfuss has also served in a multitude of roles and is cross deputized as a federal agent with the FBI. The news release states he has worked for the past seven years as a member of the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.
In February, USU announced a restructuring of the public safety department and leadership changes following the resignation of former USU Chief of Police Earl Morris. Previously, the roles of police chief and executive director had been filled by one person. Instead, the university elected to have police, fire and emergency management teams report directly to the executive director, Kuehn, in a move poised to “strengthen leadership and oversight.”
“Bringing back a known and trusted collaborative leader will make this transition smoother,” Cockett said in a prepared statement at the time, explaining Kuehn would be key in the hiring of a new police chief and in addressing sexual violence.
The university also brought back Ellis Bruch to serve in his former role of director of emergency management.
Morris had been placed on administrative leave after the Salt Lake Tribune reported on recordings of comments he made to USU football players about LDS women having consensual sex and reporting it to religious leaders as nonconsensual due to feelings of regret. The recordings of the comments were referenced in a federal lawsuit against USU by a student. Morris resigned on December 16.