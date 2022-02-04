In an effort to “strengthen leadership and oversight,” Utah State University announced Thursday a new executive director position and changes to the reporting structure within the school’s public safety department.
The announcement follows last month's resignation of Earl Morris as USU police chief amid criticism for reported comments to the Aggie football team on the subject of sexual assault.
According to the statement, the role of executive director and police chief will now be split into two separate positions. Police, emergency management, and fire departments on campus will report to the new director.
After a three-year stint as the director for campus safety and security at Brigham Young University-Hawaii, Michael Kuehn will return to USU to serve in the new executive director role. Kuehn served as the police chief and the executive director for public safety at USU from 2017 to 2019 before leaving for BYU-H. Kuehn was replaced by Earl Morris – who, at the time, had just left a director of security role at BYU-H.
“Bringing back a known and trusted collaborative leader will make this transition smoother,” said USU President Noelle Cockett in the statement, going on to explain Kuehn would be essential in the hiring of a new police chief and in addressing sexual violence in the campus community.
In addition to his prior role at USU, Kuehn was employed with the Utah Department of Public Safety for 25 years working in several divisions during his time there. According to the statement, he began his career in law enforcement in 1988 as a police officer in Los Angeles, California.
The search for a new police chief will be announced soon, according to the statement. Former-chief Morris resigned from USU late last year after he reportedly told USU football players that LDS women would characterize consensual sex as nonconsensual after “feeling regret.” The warning to players was reported after recordings were mentioned in a federal lawsuit alleging USU’s Title IX office mishandled a student’s sexual assault case; the recordings were later published by the Salt Lake Tribune.
Along with the changes, the university will also welcome back former director of emergency management Ellis Bruch to a position he left in November 2021. According to the statement, Cockett said she was pleased to welcome back Bruch, who was part of a key team of university leaders during the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.