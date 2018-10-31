Utah State University issued a Code Blue Safety Alert on Wednesday, warning the campus community not to approach a Millville man who has been accused of soliciting sex from a local juvenile.
Lonnie Kent Nyman, 44, was charged in 1st District Court Tuesday with sexual exploitation of a minor, dealing in material harmful to a minor, enticing a minor, tampering with a witness, and obstruction of justice.
According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, Nyman was released from jail later that night after be posted $100,000 bail.
The alert issued by USU, which includes a jail mugshot of Nyman, states that “Utah State University Police are concerned about a potential threat to the Logan Campus from Lonnie Kent Nyman, who was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor yesterday, Oct. 30, 2018. He Has Since Been Released On Bail … Nyman has ties to campus community members, and may pose a threat to them and others.”
According to university spokesman Tim Vitale, USU Police Chief Mike Kuehn asked for the alert to be released, but Vitale would not say if it was sent out as a matter of precaution or if actual threats had been made.
The university sends out alerts through its Code Blue Alert System, and according to information found on the university website, Wednesday’s “safety alert” appears to be a low-level alert notifying students, staff and faculty of “a safety concern that could affect the campus community.”