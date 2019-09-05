A sexual assault has been reported in a fraternity house, according to an alert sent out to Utah State University students Thursday afternoon.
A third party reported to campus security Thursday that a sexual assault occurred at a fraternity house just off-campus on Aug. 31, according to the alert.
"Drugs may have been used to facilitate the crime," states the alert, which went out over USU's Code Blue safety information system.
There are no suspects at this time, the alert states.
People with any information about this incident are asked to contact USU Police at (435)797-1939 or in-person at 800 E. 1250 North.
"Utah law prohibits nonconsensual sexual contact, domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking," the alert states. "These actions can carry severe consequences. It is never possible to completely eliminate the risk of becoming the target of a crime, and a crime is never the fault of the victim."
Such Code Blue Alerts are part of USU's efforts to comply with the Clery Act, a 1998 law requiring transparency around campus law enforcement.