A Salt Lake County plastic surgeon, his corporation, and three other defendants have been charged in federal court after allegedly defrauding the United States by issuing phony COVID-19 vaccination cards, authorities say.
According to a news release on Wednesday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, Michael Kirk Moore, 58, Kari Dee Burgoyne, 52, Kristin Jackson Andersen, 59, and Sandra Flores, 31, as well as the Plastic Surgery Institute of Utah, Inc., were all charged after a federal grand jury returned an indictment on Jan 11.
Court records show each defendant faces three counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to convert, sell, convey and dispose of government property; and conversion, sale, conveyance and disposal of government property and aiding and abetting.
The news release states the defendants “ran a scheme” where COVID-19 vaccination cards were issued to “fraudulent vaccine card seekers” in exchange for payments to a “specified charitable organization.”
Prosecutors say more than $28,000 worth of vaccines were “allegedly destroyed” by the defendants, and “1,937 doses’ worth of fraudulently completed vaccination cards” were distributed without the recipient having received an actual vaccine. At the request of parents, children were also given saline shots so they “would think they were receiving a COVID-19 vaccine,” the release states.
“By allegedly falsifying vaccine cards and administering saline shots to children instead of COVID-19 vaccines, not only did this provider endanger the health and well-being of a vulnerable population, but also undermined public trust and the integrity of federal health care programs,” said Curt Muller, special agent in charge with the Department of Health and Human Services, in the release. “HHS-OIG remains committed to working with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable bad actors who attempt to illegally profit from the pandemic.”
The defendants are set to make their initial appearance in four on Jan. 26.
