A Salt Lake County plastic surgeon, his corporation, and three other defendants have been charged in federal court after allegedly defrauding the United States by issuing phony COVID-19 vaccination cards, authorities say.

According to a news release on Wednesday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, Michael Kirk Moore, 58, Kari Dee Burgoyne, 52, Kristin Jackson Andersen, 59, and Sandra Flores, 31, as well as the Plastic Surgery Institute of Utah, Inc., were all charged after a federal grand jury returned an indictment on Jan 11.


