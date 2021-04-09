A man is dead after being held less than 24 hours in the Rich County Jail.
Rich County Sheriff Dale Stacey said the man had turned himself in to the jail to serve a sentence on a year-old DUI case on Tuesday. Around 7:30 a.m the following morning, the man was transported nearly 30 miles to a hospital in Evanston, Wyoming, where he was pronounced dead.
“I have been sheriff for a little over 22 years — I’ve been with the Sheriff’s Office for almost 29,” Stacey said, “and this is the first death in our jail that I’m aware of.”
Stacey said the cause of death was currently unknown and is currently being investigated. Stacey said there was no altercation with deputies or other inmates prior to his death; the man had coordinated with the court to serve his sentence voluntarily.
“There was nothing … that led up to this, that prepared us for this to happen,” Stacey said. “It was totally unexpected.”
Stacey said he handed off the investigation to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office to maintain impartiality and transparency. He said he did not know when the investigation would be completed, but “several officers” arrived to interview employees on Wednesday.
“It is just very strange,” Stacey said, speaking on the man’s death. “I’m not sure where they are at (with the investigation) or how long it will take them, but I know they’ll do a thorough job and we’ll get it figured out.”
Stacey said the jail in Randolph can house up to seven adult, male inmates; there were only two men being housed at the jail when the man was transported.
Stacey said the identity of the man is not being released at this time in order to notify family.