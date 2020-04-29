As families experience financial and emotional stress in addition to increased isolation as a result of COVID-19, child abuse and neglect could be on the rise, according to the Utah Office of Guardian Ad Litem and Court Appointed Special Advocates.
In a statement released Tuesday, CASA volunteers are needed now more than ever to protect at-risk children.
“Children are no longer in the public eye — they are not at schools or daycare, or in other locations where caring individuals would be able to spot signs of abuse,” the release states.
Natasha Weston, the CASA coordinator for the 1st District, said though the uptick in child abuse and neglect is speculative, the pandemic has pronounced several indicators for at-risk families including higher stress, unemployment or financial issues, and lack of self-care resources. Weston said with fewer eyes on at-risk children, incidents of abuse will go unnoticed and unreported.
“I haven’t seen an uptick in (child abuse and neglect) necessarily,” Weston said, “but I think that will come when everyone starts coming back out.”
Weston said there are currently around 80 CASA volunteers in the 1st District — composed of Cache, Rich and Box Elder counties — and they regularly recruit new volunteers. Volunteers must undergo a background check, complete training and agree to a one-year commitment as the average child welfare case lasts 12 to 18 months. Volunteers usually meet with children twice per month and report information to the guardian ad litem — the child’s attorney representing their best interest in court.
But, in the time of social distancing, it has become increasingly difficult for volunteers statewide to meet with children and confirm their needs are being met.
“The whole purpose for the CASA program is that we have more eyes on these kids,” Weston said, “and now we’ve been put in a situation where there’s just a lot less oversight in general for all kids.”
Weston said many volunteers are resorting to video conferencing, phone calls and letters. But if the situation is particularly dire, a volunteer may choose to meet with the child they represent — with proper social distancing measures, of course.
Weston said it’s important for volunteers to be dedicated and consistent to help reduce the amount of people involved in a case.
“They already have a revolving door of people with case workers and foster parents and sometimes their attorneys,” Weston said. “If the CASA can remain constant, they know that the volunteer is the only person not being paid to hang out with them or be with them, and it means a lot.”
If someone suspects a child is in immediate danger, contact the police or call 911. The Utah Child Abuse Hotline can be reached at 1-855-323-3237.
For more information or to submit a volunteer application, visit www.UtahCASA.org.