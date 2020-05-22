Charges have been filed in 1st District Court against a Wellsville man accused of choking a woman unconscious.
Bradly Salzetti, 32, faces a single count of second-degree aggravated assault, two counts of third-degree domestic violence in the presence of a child and on count class-A child abuse.
A probable cause statement filed with the court states the incidents took place in November 2019. Cache County deputies wrote Salzetti was confronted by the alleged victim, resulting in a domestic dispute. It’s alleged Salzetti became unprecedentedly upset, grabbed the victim by the throat and pushing her to the ground. The victim told deputies Salzetti straddled her, pinning her arms, and strangled her with his hands until she lost consciousness.
It’s alleged two children were present during the incident. When the victim came to, deputies wrote, Salzetti had left the residence.
The victim told deputies of another incident in February 2020, where Salzetti struck a 3-year-old in the leg resulting in bruising. Deputies wrote Salzetti is on probation for a prior charge of child abuse.
Salzetti was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail on May 18.
An initial appearance for Salzetti has yet to be scheduled.