A 21-year-old man pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually assaulting Elizabeth "Lizzy" Shelley — his sister’s child — and stabbing her in the back, causing her death while her family slept.
Alexander Whipple pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, child kidnapping, rape of a child, and sodomy on a child, all first-degree felonies.
As part of the plea deal — which included Whipple providing information leading to the recovery of the child’s body — prosecutors will not be seeking the death penalty.
Sentencing has been set for Sept. 24.
Leisel Black, Lizzy's aunt, spoke on behalf the family after the court hearing, saying it was their hope that the criminal proceedings would be resolved quickly so they might grieve without that added burden.
"At this time, we would like to remind everyone that Lizzy was about kindness, happiness and looking for butterflies and rainbows," Black said. "We ask that people everywhere remember live like Lizzy."
The story will be updated.