LOGAN — A woman accused of engaging sexual relations with an inmate while a contract employee working at the Cache County Jail pleaded guilty to a reduced charge on Tuesday.
Teresa Pitcher pleaded guilty to attempted custodial sexual relations. The charge was reduced from a third-degree felony charge of custodial sexual relations to a class-A misdemeanor.
It was reported that during regularly occurring phone reviews, jail staff listened to conversations between Pitcher and the inmate. Pitcher was employed with a company that contracts with the jail to provide food to inmates. Through the phone conversations, it was alleged that Pitcher had brought contraband food and a cell phone into the jail for the inmate and also engaged in sexual relations with the inmate.
Pitcher is scheduled to be sentenced for the morning of Dec. 10.