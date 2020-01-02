A woman accused of breaking into a home, assaulting the residents and damaging property was arrested on Wednesday.
Michelle Ivette Montanez, 35, has been charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; robbery, a second-degree felony; criminal mischief, a third-degree felony; and four misdemeanor charges.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Montanez was expected to move out of the home on New Year's Day. The owners of the home had changed the locks and would not allow Montenez in the home without police present for safety concerns.
Montanez allegedly punched a window in the back of the home and entered the home — cutting her hand in the process — and grabbed a male resident by the back of the neck, according to police. While a victim was calling 911, Montanez took the phone and damaged a security camera upon her exit.
Police found blood throughout the home and on both of the alleged victims' necks.
The window, phone and camera were valued at around $800, police wrote. When contacted by police, Montanez allegedly resisted arrest and a taser was used to subdue her.
Montanez has a prior domestic violence conviction from March 2019 and is being held on $51,650 bail.