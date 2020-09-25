A Salt Lake City woman accused of hitting a Brigham City man and a police officer with a vehicle during a police chase has been charged in 1st District Court.
Ryanna Kerry Ramcke, 21, has been charged with second-degree failure to stop at the command of police, second-degree assault against a peace officer, third-degree failure to stop at serious injury accident, third-degree driving under the influence and six additional felony and misdemeanor charges.
On Tuesday, Brigham City Police officers attempted to stop a reckless driver in a Toyota Corolla heading east on Westland Drive. Police wrote the vehicle then accelerated, reaching speeds up to 50 miles per hour. The vehicle was occupied by two individuals, according to police, who drove north to Fishburn Drive.
“As the vehicle approached the intersection it did not stop at the stop sign and continued at a high rate of speed,” police wrote. “It nearly jumped the entire intersection and then hit a pedestrian in the driveway in front of his home.”
According to an indictment filed with the court, the man was watering his lawn when he was struck by Ramcke — he was allegedly thrown nearly 40 feet. He sustained serious injuries requiring surgery, the document states, including a broken leg and injured arm.
Ramcke continued driving through the yards of homes before returning to the road and being pitted by officers. The vehicle was stopped at an Latter-day Saint church and the driver wouldn’t exit the vehicle. Though high-centered and unable to move significantly, police wrote Ramcke tried to put the vehicle in reverse and struck an officer.
According to the indictment, the officer was knocked over but sustained minor injuries.
Police wrote Ramcke admitted to using methamphetamine and heroin earlier in the day and had paraphernalia in the vehicle.
Ramcke is currently on parole and is being held in the Box Elder County Jail.