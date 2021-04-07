A woman accused of forging multiple checks from an employer for the better part of a year made her initial appearance in 1st District Court on Wednesday.
Jennifer Cristine Larsen, 39, has been charged with 11 felonies: second-degree theft, two counts of third-degree computer crime, and eight counts of third-degree forgery. Larsen also faces single class-A misdemeanor counts of computer crimes and unlawful use of a financial card.
Court records show Larsen is accused of having committed the crimes over a near 10-month period in 2020.
Cache County prosecutor Barbara Lachmar said Larsen allegedly took multiple checks from an employer and forged them to herself while managing the company’s payroll. Lachmar said the amount stolen was over $5,000.
It’s also alleged Larsen delisted company property for sale online and deleted internet accounts, “which caused the company’s history to be irretrievably lost, causing significant reduction in company sales,” Lachmar said.
During Larsen’s appearance, Lachmar told the court that terms of a possible plea agreement in the case would soon be proposed to Larsen’s defense counsel.
Charges were filed against Larsen on Feb. 17. She was booked and released from the Cache County Jail on March 31.
Larsen is set to appear before the court again on April 28.